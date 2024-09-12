Local

Fraud investigation on Jacksonville’s Westside

By Leslie Coursey, Action News Jax

Suspect search JSO seeks suspect in credit card fraud case (Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

By Leslie Coursey, Action News Jax

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office needs your help solving a credit card fraud case.

Investigators said the man in the photo walked into a business on the 7100 block of Wilson Boulevard and used a credit card that wasn’t his.

After that, they said he changed clothes and went to another business to make more fraudulent purchases.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Shooting investigation in Jacksonville Beach

If you recognize the man, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous, call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS or text **8477.

Read: CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Carpet-cleaning employee seen dumping dirty water down local public sanitary sewer

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!