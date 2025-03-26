Free community festival to honor Black History Month coming soon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville, the Jessie Ball duPont Fund, and Florida Blue announced an upcoming free music festival coming to LaVilla’s Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Park.

The event, scheduled on Saturday, February 22 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., will offer free live music as well as activities to honor LaVilla’s history.

In June 2024, the City of Jacksonville celebrated the official re-dedication of the Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Park, which reimagined the birth site of James Weldon Johnson and J. Rosamond Johnson. The brothers wrote and composed “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing,” which is now recognized by the NAACP as the “Black National Anthem,” as well as 200 other musical pieces.

Entertainment acts include R&B Singer Alyson Williams, the Florida QA&M University Concert Choir, and the Yohannas Performing Arts Company.

“In honor of Black History Month, this festival brings our community together to create a space where history is not just remembered, but it is celebrated and helps inspire the next generation,” said Carol Alexander, president and chief executive officer of MaBu Culture and host of the event. “LaVilla Sounds will honor LaVilla’s role in history, the greater Jacksonville community,, and beyond through a day filled with music, gathering and fun.”

LaVilla Sounds presented by Florida Blue is also made possible thanks to the generous contributions of the City of Jacksonville, EverBank, and the Jessie Ball duPont Fund. ,

“At Florida Blue, we believe that arts and culture have the power to bring people together and foster a sense of community,” said Darnell Smith, Market President for North Florida at Florida Blue. “We’re proud to support LaVilla Sounds and celebrate the rich history and heritage of LaVilla, and we look forward to a fun-filled day of music, entertainment, and connection with our neighbors.”

