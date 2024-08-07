‘FREE GAZA:’ Starbucks near St. Johns Town Center vandalized with ‘anti-Israel graffiti’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Vandalism was discovered Wednesday morning at a Starbucks near the St. Johns Town Center.

Video obtained by Action News Jax shows red spray paint graffiti wrapped around the building and on the drive-through window.

The graffiti included words like “GAZA WILL WIN” and “FREE GAZA” and most of the graffiti was on the Starbucks side of the building, which also houses a Mattress Firm.

A Starbucks employee arrived at the store at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday at the location at 4474 Town Center Parkway and discovered the graffiti, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Employees told police that the graffiti was not there when the store closed at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The east side of the building had the following phrases in graffiti, the police report said:

“STARBUX FUNDS GENOCIDE!”

“GENOCIDE SUPPORTERS”

“FREE PALESTINE”

“RESIST ZIONISM”

The south side of the building had the words “INTIFADA” and “GAZA WILL WIN,” according to the report.

The Starbucks was closed as the graffiti was cleaned up. “GAZA” was spray-painted on the side of the building that belongs to Mattress Firm, the police report said, but the business remained open.

Starbucks shared the following statement with Action News Jax:

“We are aware of an incident occurring overnight on August 6 at our Town Center Parkway store in Jacksonville, which remains closed at this time. We continue to work with local authorities to support their ongoing investigation. Customers should visit the Starbucks app for up-to-date hours of operation.”

Many pro-Gaza activists have boycotted companies they believe contributed to Israel during the war in Gaza. Starbucks is one of the main companies targeted and its leaders say the company has never contributed to Israel, although they sued a union group that sent out a pro-Palestine message the day of the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel.

On its website, Starbucks has previously said of the conflict in Israel and Gaza:

“Despite false statements spread through social media, Starbucks has never contributed to any government or military operation in any way. What we do fund is food aid for communities in need. The Starbucks Foundation, along with global licensee partners, have provided over $3 million to World Central Kitchen to provide more than 1 million meals to families in Gaza.”

Rabbi Shmuli Novack, co-director Chabad of Jacksonville Town Center and UNF, sent Action News Jax the following statement:

“We are deeply disturbed by the recent vandalism that occurred at Starbucks by the Town Center. The antisemitic and anti-Israel graffiti is a troubling reminder of the ignorance that exists in our community. Acts of vandalism have no place here and must not be tolerated.

“We are confident that city leaders will condemn this offensive display and that law enforcement will use all tools at its disposal to hold those responsible accountable.

“This incident occurs during a significant period in the Jewish calendar known as the Nine Days, a time of reflection and mourning for the Jewish community as we commemorate historical tragedies that have befallen our people.

“These acts of hate only strengthen the Jewish community’s resolve to stand together with pride in our heritage and determination for our future.”

