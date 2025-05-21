Free Memorial Day Weekend Beach Shuttles

St. Johns County, Fla — Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest holiday weekends on St. Johns County’s beaches. To reduce traffic congestion, St. Johns County Beach Services is offering two free shuttle options.

St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier shuttle:

May 24 through May 26

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

From St. Augustine Beach City Hall, 2200 A1A South, to the Fishing Pier parking lot

Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park shuttle:

May 24 through May 26

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

From Cornerstone Park, 1046 A1A North, to Mickler’s parking lot

Staffing

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Augustine Beach Police Department, and St. Johns County Marine Rescue personnel will patrol the beaches throughout the weekend. St. Johns County Marine Rescue lifeguards will be stationed along the beaches from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Beach flags indicating water and surf conditions will be displayed. The absence of a flag does not mean there is no danger.

On-Beach Driving

On-beach driving hours are between 8 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Vehicle traffic must remain in the designated driving lanes. Beach driving conditions can change throughout the day at each access. Beachgoers are encouraged to monitor daily updates on driving conditions by following @SJCBeaches on Facebook and X/Twitter and downloading the SJC Connect mobile app. Residents and visitors can also monitor the St. Johns County Beach Services section of the County website for beach access updates.

