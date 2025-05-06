Local

Free online presentation offering tips for how to keep kids safe online

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Duval County Public Schools and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are teaching parents how to keep their children safe online.

The online event will talk about threats and dangers online.

It’s happening Thursday at 6 p.m.

To register for the event, click here.

