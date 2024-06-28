Free shuttle service offered on Independence Day weekend at St. Johns County beaches

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — It will be a busy July 4th holiday weekend at the beaches but St. Johns County is prepared.

To make parking and transportation easier for visitors, the county, in partnership with the Tourist Development Council, will offer a free shuttle service to Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park and the St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier. Operations are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thu., July 4, through Sun., July 7, weather permitting.

The shuttles will run every 20 minutes with the final shuttle departing the beaches to designated parking locations at 4 p.m.

The Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park shuttle will transport beach visitors between Cornerstone Park, 1046 A1A N., and Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park, which provides direct access to the beach.

The St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier shuttle will transport beach visitors between St. Augustine Beach City Hall, 2200 A1A S., and the pier parking lot. The pier also provides direct beach access.

The county said lifeguards, St. Johns County Sheriff’s deputies, and St. Augustine Beach Police officers will work together from Thu., July 4, through Sun., July 7 to ensure safety at the beaches.

Download the SJC Connect mobile app for more information on shuttle services, beach access, and driving conditions.

