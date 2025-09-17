“Free Trees” event in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla — Keep Nassau Beautiful (KNB) volunteers and partner organizations will be distributing 500 nursery-sized, free trees during two drive-through events where residents will pick up one or two free trees to be planted across all corners of Nassau County.

Trees and specific species are available while supply lasts. Nassau County proof of residency is required to pick up reserved trees. Residents are also asked to help trees get their best chance at a healthy long life by following a watering schedule until the tree gets established.

Free tree drive-through events are scheduled in Yulee, Saturday, October 4 during two scheduled pick up times: 9 am – 11 am and 11:30 am – 1:30 pm. Details and reservation form: https://keepnassaubeautiful.org/news-and-events/.

Volunteers are needed to help with traffic flow and to help residents put trees in their vehicles for a safe ride to their new home! Register: https://keepnassaubeautiful.org/volunteer-events/ .

“KNB’s mission is to educate and engage residents in activities that conserve and preserve the beauty of Nassau County,” said Lynda Bell, Executive Director of Keep Nassau Beautiful. “Together we are Planting Nassau’s Future.”

The project is being funded through dedicated grants, fundraising activities, and private donations. Amelia’s Native Wildflowers and Flowing Well Tree Farm sponsor the supply of the 9-species of trees for the fall 2025 drive-through events.

