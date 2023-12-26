Free Uber and taxi rides in Jacksonville and St. Augustine this New Year’s Eve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Safe Ride Home Program will return for residents celebrating New Year’s Eve in the local area.

Farah & Farah announced the return of the free transport program in which it will offer thousands of free Uber and taxi rides for residents.

In an announcement, this year, New Year’s Eve Safe Rides will expand to St. Augustine, Savannah, Georgia, and for the first time, Fort Myers, Florida. The program started in Jacksonville in 2015.

“Keeping our roads safe is an important mission, and one we’re determined to improve every year, Chuck Farah, senior partner at Farah & Farah, said. “The best way to avoid a tragedy is to make sure celebrants have a safe ride home, and we’re happy to do our part by offering rides for free.”

The Safe Ride Home Program offers those who need a ride home a $50 Uber credit or a taxi ride.

“According to the National Safety Council (NSC), several hundred Americans die in car accidents during a New Year’s holiday each year, Farah & Farah said in a statement. “Last year, the NCS expected that over 400 Americans would lose their lives on U.S. roads during the most recent New Year’s holiday due to a high volume of travelers and alcohol consumption.”

The NYE Safe Rides credit will be available on Sun., Dec. 31, at 6 p.m. until New Year’s Day. Visit FarahandFarah.com/NYE for more information and how to secure a free ride.

Farah & Farah said that during the lifetime of the program it has given away almost 9,000 rides.

