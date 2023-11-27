The Friends of the Mandarin Library’s holiday book Sale is open to all

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Complete your holiday shopping at the Friends of the Mandarin Library’s pop-up book sale.

The three days of the sale are open to all, but membership is encouraged and appreciated.

You can join at the door for $10. Proceeds from sales and memberships are used to enhance programs and services at the Mandarin Library.

The sale will include a selection of small books, perfect for stocking stuffers or hostess gifts, and curated boutique books.

Book Sale Details:

The sale is located at 3330 Kori Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32257.

Thursday, November 30, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, December 1, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, December 2, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

$5 or less per individual item

Cash only

