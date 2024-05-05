Friends of Ponte Vedra Hall debut $4,000 music scholarship for North FL School of Special Education

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — In a heartfelt gesture honoring the memory of local music industry luminary Tib Miller, founder of Flying Saucer Presents, the Friends of Ponte Vedra Concert Hall (FOPVCH) made a significant announcement during the recent “Load Out” event at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall.

The organization revealed on April 26th its establishment of the first-ever music scholarship at the North Florida School of Special Education (NFSSE), donating $4,000 to the cause.

Tib Miller remembered as one of North Florida’s most cherished concert promoters and a friend to the music industry, had a deep connection to NFSSE.

His son, Gram Miller, a talented musician himself, has been a student at the school since the age of six and continues to thrive there today at the age of 20.

Jerry Wilson, Board President of FOPVCH, expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to honor Tib Miller’s legacy through the scholarship, stating, “As the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall celebrates our history with an eye toward the new era, we are honored to remember our dear friend Tib Miller.”

Sally Hazelip, Head of School at NFSSE, extended heartfelt appreciation to FOPVCH for their transformative gift, saying, “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Friends of Ponte Vedra Concert Hall for providing our students with the transformative gift of music.”

Pepper Miller, Tib Miller’s daughter, spoke passionately about the role of music in her brother’s life, expressing hope that the scholarship recipients would experience similar positive impacts, “Tib shared his love for music with my brother Gram, and it has become an integral part of who Gram is.”

The announcement of the Music Scholarship not only marks a significant milestone in the collaboration between FOPVCH and NFSSE but also spotlights the power of music to enrich lives and build communities.

Those interested in supporting these initiatives are encouraged to join the Friends of Ponte Vedra Concert Hall and explore the inspiring work being done at the North Florida School of Special Education.

