Friends question protections for crime witnesses after woman is shot to death following testimony

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Only on Action News Jax, long-time friends of a Jacksonville shooting victim and crime witness said she was targeted.

We first reported Monday night when Cassandra Brown’s son said his mom was threatened multiple times before she was killed Friday.

It happened on Grothe Street, which is the same street where Brown witnessed a shooting just one year before.

Brown testified at trial against Carla Hill, who shot a man on Grothe Street last June. She was found guilty of aggravated battery by a jury. She was sentenced to life in prison.

Brown’s friends said when Brown first started receiving those threats, the man sending them was in police custody.

We are not naming him, because the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed he is a suspect in Brown’s killing.

Loved ones said when that individual was released, Brown became fearful for her life.

“When she told me he had threatened her, she went to the State Attorney’s Office,” said one of Browns friends, who wanted to remain anonymous for their safety. “I told her that was the right thing to do. I told her that she needed to keep going down there until they get this man off the street.”

And it was not just Brown who they said was threatened. Another one of her friends, who also spoke with Action News Jax anonymously, said she was as well.

“This man was threatening to kill us,” said Brown’s friend.

Family and friends believe if protections were put in place, their loved one would still be here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Brown’s son Calvin believes that this incident could cause other crime witnesses to fear appearing in court to testify.

“They are going to think second about opening their mouth on what they seen,” said Calvin.

Meanwhile, AJ Jordan with MAD DADS, a local advocacy organization for victims of crime, believes this case should not stop people from speaking out.

“There are a lot of ways that we can get information to the police without being subject to our identity being revealed,” said Jordan. “You can call Crime Stoppers, you can call the JSO tip line, you can reach out to MAD DADS, you can even go to another county and call in the tips. I encourage people not to be scared and to continue to speak up.”

Action News Jax reached out to the State Attorney’s Office and JSO with a series of questions about these claims.

JSO said it’s still an active investigation and detectives are continuing to work through the available evidence and speak with potential witnesses.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]