FSCJ to host Cybersecurity Week October 20–24 at Advanced Technology Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida State College at Jacksonville (FSCJ) is hosting Cybersecurity Week from October 20-24 at the FSCJ Advanced Technology Center.

The event features daily workshops, expert panels, live demonstrations, and networking opportunities aimed at equipping participants with the knowledge and tools needed to pursue careers in cybersecurity and information technology.

Cybersecurity Week supports FSCJ’s ongoing commitment as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity (CAE) and aligns with national efforts to strengthen the cybersecurity workforce pipeline.

Event highlights include a Resume Building & LinkedIn Workshop on October 20, an IT & Cybersecurity Certifications Session with Professor Gerry Hilgenberg, and a Man in the Middle (Hacker Demonstration) on October 21.

Participants can also attend a Cybersecurity Interview Preparation Workshop on October 22 and The Secure Futures Forum, a mentor-led networking event, on October 23. The session on AI & Cybersecurity Trends and Careers presented by Dun & Bradstreet is scheduled for October 24.

Registration for the event is free and open now, and interested individuals can reserve their spot by emailing infotech@fscj.edu.

