FSCJ will be providing free dental services to children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida State College at Jacksonville is hosting the Jacksonville Dental Society’s annual Give Kids a Smile Day event.

Free dental services will be provided for children ages 4-18.

Services that will be included is filings, cleanings, and primary tooth extractions.

All children must be pre-screened for eligibility to receive an appointment during the Saturday event. Screenings will be offered by appointment on Wednesday, Feb. 21, from 5-8 p.m. at the FSCJ North Campus Dental Clinic.

The screening will consist of a review of the child’s medical history, a brief oral exam, and a limited treatment plan for the Saturday event.

To request a screening appointment, complete the request form here: shorturl.at/bdUZ.

Parents or legal guardians must be present at the pre-screening and Give Kids a Smile Day for their child to receive care.

To learn more, visit fscj.edu/events.

