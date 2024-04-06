JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been one year since the Fuller Warren Shared Use Path (SUP), connecting Riverside and San Marco, opened.

The pedestrian bridge provides a third access for walkers and bicyclists over the St. Johns River, joining the Main Street Bridge and Acosta Bridge.

The SUP is the longest of the three, at 4,654 feet and 12 feet wide. It includes two, 6-foot lanes for east/west traffic.

It has two observation areas featuring panoramic views of the St. Johns River. The project is part of a $126 million operational improvement at I-95 and I-10.

The SUP opened to the public on April 6, 2023.

One-year anniversary Fuller Warren Shared Use Path celebrates one year since opening. (City of Jacksonville)

