Fun events family and friends can go to this weekend to celebrate the holidays

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three events are happening today that will bring out the holiday in Northeast Florida.

On Sunday, Dec. 10, there is a free “Pop Up in the Park” holiday market in James Weldon Johnson Park.

There will be vendors, food, games, and live music.

The event is from noon to 4 p.m. It is also dog and family-friendly.

Read: The annual ‘Dickens on Centre’ returns to Amelia Island today

People can also join the Jacksonville Beach Police Department for its annual Children’s Christmas Party. There will be crafts, games, bike registration, and photos and Santa and Mrs. Claus.

It will be at the Jax Beach City Hall today from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Read: Wolfson Children’s Hospital recognized as a Top Children’s Hospital by the Leapfrog Group

Also, on Sunday and Monday, you can get into the holiday spirit at the One Achord Concert.

Students from North Florida School of Special Education will be featured in the program.

Read: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office K9 wins Top Dog

If the ticket is purchased, it will benefit the organization as well as five others.

It is at the San Jose Church of Christ and the event starts at 7 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.