Furry Valentine’s Day: Jacksonville Humane Society offering $14 adoptions and feline blind dates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Valentine’s Day approaches, the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) is spreading love in the most heartwarming way possible.

On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, the JHS invites all animal lovers to its Adoption Center at 8464 Beach Blvd for a special celebration.

In a bid to unite pets with their perfect matches, JHS is offering $14 adoptions for both dogs and cats. From 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., potential adopters can visit the center to meet the adorable animals eagerly awaiting their forever homes.

But that’s not all – this year, JHS is introducing a new twist to their Valentine’s Day festivities. For those seeking a furry companion but unsure of which pet will be the best fit, JHS is offering special “matchmaking” blind dates. Express your interest in a blind date at the Adoption Center, and the dedicated staff will handle the rest, pairing you with a potential furry soulmate.

With this unique opportunity, prospective pet parents can embark on a delightful journey of discovery, meeting charming cats and dogs and perhaps finding that special connection that will last a lifetime.

To preview the available pets and plan your visit, browse the JHS website at jaxhumane.org/adopt.

While adoption fees are reduced to $14, additional charges such as the city rabies licensing fee, leash, collar, or cat carrier may apply.

This Valentine’s Day, make a difference in the life of a shelter animal while finding your perfect companion. Join the Jacksonville Humane Society for a day filled with love, companionship, and endless tail wags and purrs.

