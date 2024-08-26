FWC, Clay County deputies investigating capsized boat

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are investigating after a boat capsized Saturday evening.

Clay County residents got a SaferWatch notification from the sheriff’s office. It said Clay County Fire Rescue and CCSO responded to an incident at the Knights Boat Ramp.

According to the alert, a boat capsized in the St. Johns River. It has since been recovered and all occupants accounted for.

FWC will be leading the investigation.

