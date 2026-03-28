FWC investigating after viral video shows men in airboat shooting at alligator in Everglades

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said Thursday it’s investigating after a viral video circulating on social media shows four men in an airboat in the Everglades shooting at an alligator.

“The FWC is aware of a video depicting individuals in the Everglades on an airboat who appear to be discharging firearms at an alligator,” an FWC post on X states. “FWC officers are looking into the incident and will provide additional information when available.”

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Jay Collins, Florida’s Lieutenant Governor, also chimed in on X about the video.

“Under my watch, anyone who abuses wildlife in Florida will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” Collins stated on X Thursday. “Looking forward to seeing charges pressed against those who would brazenly disrespect our laws.”

Florida Statute 379.409 prohibits killing or attempting to kill, or harming alligators without state authorization.

To report wildlife violations, FWC is asking people to call its hotline at 888-404-3922.

The FWC is aware of a video depicting individuals in the Everglades on an airboat who appear to be discharging firearms at an alligator. FWC officers are looking into the incident and will provide additional information when available. To report wildlife violations, call the… pic.twitter.com/fTbuEWMSh6 — MyFWC (@MyFWC) March 27, 2026

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