Ga. man accused of selling $1.3 million in UGA football, concert tickets that never existed arrested

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The Jones County, Ga. Sheriff‘s Office arrested a man saying he sold tickets to sporting events and concerts totaling more than $1.3 million. Matthew Neet, 42, is charged with theft by deception, according to the sheriff’s office. Neet is accused of advertising tickets for sale online. “The problem is those tickets never existed,” the sheriff’s office posted on social media.

Neet left a trail of 30 or more victims who paid him more than $1.3 million. “Turns out, Neet had been selling football tickets, concert tickets, and even real estate that never existed for quite some time,” the sheriff’s office said.

Neet was arrested last week in Louisiana and was extradited to the Jones County Jail. He remained there Monday morning with no bond.

