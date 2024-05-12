Galimore Community Pool unveils exciting 2024 summer schedule starting May 24th

ST. AUGUSTINE — Galimore Community Pool in St. Augustine is gearing up for a splashy summer as it announces its 2024 season schedule.

The much-awaited opening ceremony is slated for Friday, May 24, with doors flinging wide at 1:00 pm and festivities continuing until 4:00 pm. Regular hours commence the next day, Saturday, May 25, starting bright and early at 10:00 am.

This season, from May 24 through September 28, the pool will host a variety of swim sessions catering to different preferences, including lap swim, camp swim, and family swim.

Admission fees remain affordable, with adults charged $2.00 and children under 13 as well as seniors over 60 paying $1.00.

For those planning to make a splash all summer long, season passes are available at $39.00 for adults and $24.00 for children and seniors.

However, bear in mind that payments are accepted in cash or by check payable to The City of St. Augustine; credit and debit cards are not on the payment roster. Passes will be up for grabs starting Memorial Day weekend at the pool itself.

Groups larger than six children, including small camp groups, are advised to make reservations through the YMCA. Megan Hansson, reachable at mhansson@fcymca.org, will be handling reservations.

For a comprehensive breakdown of the schedule, interested parties can head over to www.CityStAug.com/pool. Specific inquiries regarding the programming should be directed to the St. Augustine Family YMCA at 904.471-9622 or via email at mhansson@fcymca.org.

