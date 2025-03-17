Gameday info: Gator Bowl Sports presents Flordia vs Flordia State Baseball

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida vs Florida State baseball game has officially sold out, per Gator Bowl Sports.

For fans attending the game at Vystar Ballpark on Tuesday, March 25, Gator Bowl Sports has provided the following game-day information:

Pre-paid parking is on sale for $10 per space and is available through the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Offices. To purchase, call (904) 798-5999 .

. Game day parking is available in Lot J and Lot P. Both are cashless and accept only credit card payments.

Gates will open with staggered timing to allow fans to partake in batting practices. The home plate gate will open at 3:30 p.m. and all remaining ballpark gates open at 4:30 p.m.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

Click HERE to find out more about prohibited items and other ballpark bag policies.

