Garage fire spreads to home in Crescent Beach

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters responded to a house fire Saturday morning in the 5000 block of Pelican Way in Crescent Beach.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue arrived to find heavy flames coming from the garage and spreading into the home.

They quickly knocked down the main fire and searched the home, but no one was found inside.

According to SJCFR, no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

