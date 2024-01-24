Garden Bros Nuclear Circus performing in Jacksonville for the rest of the month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The circus is coming to town! Garden Bros Nuclear Circus is coming to Jacksonville for the remainder of January.

Garden Bros Nuclear Circus has been around for over 100 years and is the largest circus on earth.

The new show “Humans Gone Wild” will feature over 60 performers from around the world in 5 rings and will feature acts such as the Human Cannonball, the Wheel of Death, motorcycles in the Sphere of Fear, the Human Slingshot, comedy acts, girls hanging by their hair, Olate Performing Dogs, as they were seen on America’s Got Talent and more.

The whole show will take place in the climate-controlled Big Top Arena. Early birds will get to experience face paint, ride the Monster Slide, play on the moon bounce and eat fun carnival snacks.

Free children’s tickets have been distributed to all elementary schools, preschools, daycare centers and churches, but they are also available for download HERE.

The first 100 adult tickets sold online are only $14.50.

Performances begin Jan. 25 at 4:30 p.m. You can get your tickets HERE.

For more information, visit the Garden Bros Nuclear Circus website.

