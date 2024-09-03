Gas leak fixed after it was discovered by JEA in Englewood on Monday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A gas leak was on Monday night on Santa Monica Boulevard after JEA crews discovered it.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to JEA, a water leak burnt into a gas main which caused the gas leak. It was discovered while crews were working on the water leak.

Crews were able to stop the leak in two hours.

There were no injuries.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.