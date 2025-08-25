Gas Prices Fall Nearly 20 Cents in Jacksonville

The average price of gasoline in Jacksonville falls 18-and-a-half cents per gallon in the last week to an average of $2.87 cents today according to a survey of over 600 gas stations by GasBuddy.

Prices in Jacksonville are now 25 cents lower than they were a month ago, and 36 cents lower than they were this time last year. Diesel prices on the national stage are down 2 cents compared to last week.

“The national average saw a modest increase over the last week after storms temporarily knocked the Midwest’s largest refinery offline in Indiana, triggering sharp jumps in gas prices across Ohio, Wisconsin, and Michigan,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

With Labor Day on the horizon, travel considerations are on the forefront. AAA tells us that “there’s no guarantee this decline will hold through the holiday weekend, For almost a year, Florida gas prices have followed a pattern of declining for about 10 days, then rebounding 10-20 cents.”

Last Labor Day, Florida gas prices averaged $3.30 per gallon. Note that the state average has not returned to those heights ever since.

