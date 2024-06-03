Gas prices fall as summer travel season begins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gas prices in Florida have fallen for the past 10 days, AAA announced in a news release Monday.

The state average has dropped 11 cents in that time. Sunday’s average was $3.45 per gallon.

“The summer travel season is beginning with gasoline prices that are 20 cents less than the highest price this year,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a news release. “While gasoline prices are usually volatile through the summer months, recent futures prices suggest the state average could move lower this week.”

Gas is most expensive in West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Naples, and Fort Lauderdale.

It’s cheapest in Crestview-Fort Walton Beach, Panama City, and Pensacola.

AAA offers this advice to save money:

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

