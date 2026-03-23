Gas prices in Jacksonville nearing $4 per gallon as war in Iran shows no signs of ending

Jacksonville, Fl — Average gas prices in Jacksonville have risen 22 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.93 a gallon.

GasBuddy’s survey of 625 stations shows prices in Jacksonville are 110.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.04 per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has increased 27 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.22 per gallon, the highest level since November 2022.

This morning, President Trump has extended his deadline for striking Iranian power plants as pressure builds over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said he gave Iran five days and pointed to “very good” talks.

He added that discussions will continue throughout the week.

Iran has threatened to mine the Persian Gulf and hit regional power sites if the U.S. escalates.

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President Trump’s deadline for Iran to “open” the Strait of Hormuz or face attacks on energy resources was extended as of early this morning. Iran has indicated no intention of compliance, threatening to attack ships in the Strait and in the Persian Gulf. Meanwhile, Israel allegedly has already attacked Middle East power facilities over the weekend, resulting in Tehran power outages. Jonathan also follows up on a terror attack event in London involving using ambulances as IED’s. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Fox’s Jonathan Savage has this update:

There’s still no DHS funding agreement. Some airports are facing long TSA checkpoint lines, and agents calling out sick. President Trump is dispatching ICE agents to provide TSA relief, and that is causing concern among some travelers -- and providing comfort to others. Fox’s Eben Brown has this update:

Zion Decoteau updates on a 2-year-old shot and killed in a tragic Hillcrest domestic incident.

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