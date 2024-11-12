GATE charity golf tournament raises $270k for child cancer

The GATE Foundation raised $270,000 to benefit the Child Cancer Fund at is annual charity golf tournament.

Nearly 400 players were at the two-day tournament. It happened in September at the Ponte Vedra Inn & Club.

The Child Cancer Fund is a nonprofit organization established by Jacksonville parents whose children were receiving treatment for cancer.

“As our Child Cancer Fund families reel with the most devastating news of a childhood cancer diagnosis, the impact of GATE’s support shows our families they will get the help they need, not just for the journey, but for the fight of their lives,” Carla Montgomery, executive director of Child Cancer Fund, said in a news release.

