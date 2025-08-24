GATE Foundation raise $40,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The GATE Foundation and its customers have raised $40,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Florida (BBBSNEFL) through a fundraising campaign conducted from January 1 to June 30.

The funds were collected via coin boxes placed at the registers of all GATE convenience stores, supporting youth mentoring programs by BBBSNEFL and other agencies across the Southeast.

“Our local agency, and the eight additional benefitting Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies from across the Southeast, are immensely grateful to The GATE Foundation and GATE customer base for their robust support for our long-standing youth mentoring programs,” said Sara Alford, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Florida.

Kathy Brady, executive director of The GATE Foundation, expressed gratitude to customers, saying, “We are deeply grateful to our customers for their generous support of our coin box campaign. These contributions are making a significant impact in our community.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Florida is a mentoring organization that creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships.

Working within the communities of Northeast Florida since 1914, BBBSNEFL has inspired change in the lives of thousands through impactful mentoring programs and meaningful relationships.

The funds raised will help local Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies continue to enhance programs and add value to their communities by igniting the potential of youth.“Longstanding partnerships and generous contributions, such as this, go a long way in supporting essential mentoring programs that help our youth experience personal, academic, and post-secondary success,” Alford added.

