Gator and Bulldog fans react to newly announced locations for rivalry matchup in 2026 & 2027

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Bulldog and Gator fans are going to have to adjust to a new travel routine for upcoming matchups between the SEC rivals.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Action News Jax confirmed Wednesday the game will be held in Atlanta in 2026 and Tampa in 2027, while the Jags stadium is under construction.

Fans were already piling into RV City Wednesday ahead of Saturday’s Georgia-Florida game.

“I just rolled up about 30 minutes ago,” said Bulldogs fan Glenn Purcell from Glennville, Georgia.

And for fans like Purcell, they arrived at some big news.

While the rivalry game will stay in Jacksonville next year, it will be held in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2026 and then Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium in 2027.

“You know, Tampa is a six-hour ride for us, so probably a little stretch for me,” said Purcell.

“At least they’re going to do it. They’re not just gonna say no RV City. They’re gonna continue the tradition ‘cause it’s been going since 1930,” said Gators fan Richard Dean.

Dean is better known around the stadium as the Mayor of RV City.

This is the 19th year in a row he’s pitched his tent in Jacksonville for the rivalry game.

While he said he probably would have preferred both games to just be held in Atlanta or another college stadium in Georgia, he’s not going to let a drive to Tampa end his streak.

“There’s going to be a lot more coordination, a lot more communication, coordination on how we’re going to roll with things and events,” said Dean.

Fans will have two years to figure out their plans.

For now, the focus is all on Saturday and which team will come out on top.

“32 to 35. Florida’s gonna win by one field goal,” said Dean.

“We’re gonna cover the spread. I’ll leave it at that,” said Purcell.

Both Dean and Purcell said they’re hopeful the two years outside of Jacksonville will be worth it in the end, when they expect to return to the Bold City in 2028 and are greeted with the newly renovated stadium.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.