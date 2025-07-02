GBI arrests man accused in shooting with Waycross Police Monday

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in custody following an officer-involved shooting Monday in Waycross.

Devonte Williams, 28, was arrested Tuesday by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, with the help of the Waycross Police Department.

According to the GBI, police were in an unmarked car near Ketterer Street and N. Crawford Street in Waycross around 9:30 P.M. Monday night. That’s when they saw a man in a ski mask shoot at a white SUV that was driving by.

The GBI said officers got out of the car and ran after the man, later identified as Devonte Williams. During the chase, the suspect and police shot at each other before he escaped into the woods.

No officers or citizens were injured in the shootout, GBI said, and Williams was later arrested at his home. He had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was treated before being booked into the Ware County Jail.

The SUV reportedly had a two-year-old child inside at the time of the shooting. GBI said the people inside were not involved in the incident.

GBI lists Williams’ charges as follows:

Three counts of Aggravated Assault Against Law Enforcement Officers

Three counts of Aggravated Assault

One count of Cruelty to Children in the First Degree

Two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Six counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

