Gear up for THE PLAYERS this weekend in Ponte Vedra Beach

Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. — Golf fans can get their hands on all the merch being sold at THE PLAYERS.

The PGA TOUR Fan Shop opens Friday at noon.

It’s a 37,000-square-foot shopping space filled with shirts, hats and souvenirs.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: 2024 HGTV Dream Home winner will have to wait another month before house could be approved by city

Fans can also take some swings at the 17th Hole Challenge, which is a replica of the par-3 Island Green.

The Fan Shop is located at 5387 Palm Valley Road in Ponte Vedra Beach.

It’s open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m on Friday, March 8.

It’s open on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This year, THE PLAYERS will celebrate its 50th anniversary.

The tournament begins March 14. Click here for ticket information.

Read: Residents in St. Johns County still at odds after county approved Shore Drive Trail Project

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.