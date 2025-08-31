Georgia anti-sex trafficking nonprofit breaks record for longest kickball game

FAIRBURN, Ga. — The Atlanta-based nonprofit Men Opposing Sex Trafficking (MOST) set a new Guinness World Record Sunday for the longest kickball marathon, completing 52 hours of nonstop play at Landmark Christian School in Fairburn, Georgia.

The event, which began at 8 am Friday, involved 40 participants, including 13 women and 27 men, who remained on the field for the entire duration, only taking five-minute breaks every two hours.

World record for longest marathon kickball game Players sleep on the field during the overnight shift. Photo: MOST (Men Opposing Sex Trafficking) (MOST (Men Opposing Sex Trafficking)/MOST (Men Opposing Sex Trafficking))

This achievement marks the third marathon world record set by MOST in the past year.

“Ultimately, our objective is to raise awareness about the scourge of sex trafficking and provide the tools for everyday people to help stamp it out,” said Bruce Deel, CEO and founder of MOST.

MOST was founded in 2022 with a focus on raising awareness about sex trafficking. The organization cites data that shows over 95% of people buying illegal sex are men, and seeks to make them a larger part of the solution instead.

The organization has expanded its efforts, hiring analysts and an 11-man interdiction team to assist local authorities in sting operations.

Through its record-setting events, MOST said it has raised over $800,000 to support its mission.

