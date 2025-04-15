Georgia Gov. Kemp to sign bill for $1 billion special tax refund. Here’s how much you could get

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp will sign a pair of tax-related bills on Tuesday. One would give Georgia taxpayers another special tax refund while the other will reduce Georgia’s state income tax rate.

Kemp will hold a ceremonial signing at 11:15 a.m. on Tax Day with members of the Georgia General Assembly in attendance.

House Bill 112 passed the General Assembly for the one-time special refund, which Kemp first proposed back in October. It matches the previous refunds that taxpayers received in 2022 and 2023.

Single tax filers will receive $250; single head-of-household filers $350; and joint tax filers $500. Taxpayers who filed returns for 2023 and 2024 would be eligible.

The governor’s office says the refunds would total $1 billion.

The Georgia General Assembly also passed House Bill 111 to lower the state income rate to 5.19%. The state income tax cut had already been planned, but HB 111 accelerated the new tax rate retroactive to Jan. 1 of this year.

