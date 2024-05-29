Georgia man sentenced for attempting to sell fentanyl, cocaine and firearms in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Georgia man was sentenced to almost eight years in federal prison for attempting to sell drugs and guns in Jacksonville.

In March 2023 Leonel Bautista Solis, 29, was arrested by federal agents while traveling from Atlanta to Jacksonville. They recovered 1,600 pressed fentanyl pills, cocaine packaged for sale, and six firearms inside Solis’ vehicle.

During an announcement by the Department of Justice, Solis admitted he was delivering the weapons and drugs to Jacksonville.

Solis pleaded guilty on Feb. 28.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

