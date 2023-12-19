Get out, get active, and bring a shelter dog along for the adventure in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — It’s the holiday season and the kids are on break from school. Families can use a new reason to get outside. Why not do so with a new furry friend?

Clay County Animal Services is offering a program for individuals and families alike to get outdoors with a shelter dog.

The Bow Wow Breakouts, or the Bow Wow Breakout Club, is a chance for the community to help the shelter dogs looking for new homes.

Animal services said the Bow Wow Breakout works the following way:

Our dogs love to meet new people and Bow Wow Breakouts gives them the chance to do that.

They give dogs new experiences outside the shelter.

They can help dogs meet potential adopters out and about.

They give shelter staff a better idea of what the dog’s personality is like, so they can match the dog with the perfect owner.

These days out help the dogs decompress and relax, and anyone can turn it into a fun break outside for the whole family!

To participate individuals need to be 18 years or older and don’t need to live in Clay County. Staff members will match a person/family with a dog. Participants will need to fill out a form.

Animal services said that each dog comes with a backpack which carries a blanket, a toy, treats, poop bags, a harness, and a leash.

The County has produced a video explaining the program in detail.

If you’re interested in partaking in this positive program Bow Wow Breakouts is available during regular shelter hours at Clay County Animal Services, located at 3984 State Road 16 W. in Green Cove Springs.

You can visit the shelter in person or call 904-269-6342. You can also visit the shelter website at https://www.claycountygov.com/community/animal-services.

