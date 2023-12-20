Get a safe, free ride home this New Year’s Eve

Jacksonville, Fla. — Attention New Year’s Eve partyers! Let someone else do the driving this holiday.

Farah & Farah is offering thousands of free Uber and taxi rides for folks in Jacksonville and St. Augustine.

It’s the ninth year in a row the law firm has offered this service.

“Keeping our roads safe is an important mission, and one we’re determined to improve every year,” Chuck Farah, senior partner at Farah & Farah, said in a news release. “The best way to avoid a tragedy is to make sure celebrants have a safe ride home, and we’re happy to do our part by offering such rides for free.”

A $50 Uber credit or taxi ride will be available on Sunday, December 31, from 6 p.m. until midnight.

To secure your free ride, visit FarahandFarah.com/NYE.

