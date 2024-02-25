Local

Get TSA Pre Check pop up enrollment at Jacksonville International Airport

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

TSA at JIA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Have you been wanting to sign up for TSA Pre-Check? Join the Jacksonville International Airport for a pop-up enrollment event March 25-29.

Appointments are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m..

To make an appointment https://bit.ly/3EBdKfJ

