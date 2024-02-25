Get TSA Pre Check pop up enrollment at Jacksonville International Airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Have you been wanting to sign up for TSA Pre-Check? Join the Jacksonville International Airport for a pop-up enrollment event March 25-29.

Appointments are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m..

To make an appointment https://bit.ly/3EBdKfJ

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Man trimming trees electrocuted to death, police say

Read: 19-year-old charged with the murder of 16-year-old Derek Pitts

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.