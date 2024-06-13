Gilligan’s Island murder suspect back in jail, accused of witness tampering, Camden deputies say

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect who was out on bond in the 2023 murder at Gilligan’s Island has been arrested again.

Frank Patrick Kennedy of St. Marys was arrested Wednesday on a charge of tampering with a witness, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Facebook post.

🚔 Today, our Investigators and Deputies took swift action arresting Frank Kennedy for Tampering with a Witness. Some may... Posted by Camden County Sheriff's Office, Camden County GA on Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Action News Jax told you in July when police identified a man found dead in the water in the Gilligan’s Island area as 29-year-old John Andrew Mamph.

At that time, Kennedy and four others were arrested in Mamph’s murder.

Kennedy was released June 3 on a $500,000 bond, CCSO said. In the photos of his arrest, Kennedy can be seen wearing an ankle monitor.

Another suspect, Bernice Rose McGuire, was also granted a bond. Kennedy, McGuire, Anthony Scott Mistretta, and Debra Leane Dougherty have been indicted on the following charges in connection to Mamph’s killing:

Malice Murder

Felony Murder

False Imprisonment

Kidnapping

2 counts of Aggravated Assault

Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Battery

Conspiracy to Commit Murder

Another person, Megan Leigh Robison, has been indicted for Making a False Statement. She was originally one of the five people arrested by the St. Marys Police Department in Mamph’s murder but is not facing a murder charge.

Mistretta, Doughtery, Kennedy, and McGuire are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, June 24 at 9 a.m. in Camden County Court.

Robison was supposed to be arraigned Wednesday, June 5 at 9:30 a.m. in Camden County Court, but the court date was continued.

