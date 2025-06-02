The Glynn County Board of Commissioners selects new Assistant County Manager

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Board of Commissioners selected County Manager William Fallon’s appointment of Danny Smith as the new Assistant County Manager, effective June 29, 2025.

Smith replaces Assistant County Manager John Gentry, who took a new position as Assistant County Administrator in Hall County, GA.

“Danny Smith is the kind of steady, experienced leader Glynn County needs as we continue to grow and modernize our operations. His proven track record as Public Works Director, improving government efficiency, and serving with integrity made him the clear choice. We are excited to welcome him to this new position and we look forward to benefitting from his vision and leadership,” said Glynn County Board of Commissioners Chairman Walter Rafolski.

Before joining Glynn County, Smith served in leadership positions in public works and environmental services in Florida and Colorado, including roles in Manatee County and the Town of Parker.

He graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor of Science.

“We are fortunate to have had several qualified internal candidates that were considered for this position. Danny’s experience, education, accountability and numerous certifications in the areas of responsibility for this position made him the right choice for this selection,” said County Manager William Fallon.

Smith will manage storms and play an important role in the oversight of capital projects.

