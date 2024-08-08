Local

Glynn County man arrested for possessing, distributing child sex abuse materials

By Chase Berger, Action News Jax

Glynn County arrest Lawrence “Larry” Hobbs, of Glynn County, has been arrested for the possession and distribution of child sex abuse materials. (allanswart/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Chase Berger, Action News Jax

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Lawrence “Larry” Hobbs, of Glynn County, has been arrested for the possession and distribution of child sex abuse materials.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to a Glynn County Police Department news release, an investigation began in 2024 when the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force alerted GCPD’s Criminal Investigation Division of a photo being uploaded to social media. It showed a minor in a “lewd” position.

Authorities tracked down the physical address where the picture was uploaded. They made contact with Hobbs, the resident of the home, and obtained warrants to search the residence.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

On Aug. 8, Hobbs confessed to the related crimes during an interview.

Hobbs is facing two felony charges for Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession) and (2) Sexual Exploitation of Children (Distribution).

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Chase Berger

Chase Berger, Action News Jax

Chase Berger is an Associate Producer for Action News Jax.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!