Glynn County man arrested for possessing, distributing child sex abuse materials

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Lawrence “Larry” Hobbs, of Glynn County, has been arrested for the possession and distribution of child sex abuse materials.

According to a Glynn County Police Department news release, an investigation began in 2024 when the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force alerted GCPD’s Criminal Investigation Division of a photo being uploaded to social media. It showed a minor in a “lewd” position.

Authorities tracked down the physical address where the picture was uploaded. They made contact with Hobbs, the resident of the home, and obtained warrants to search the residence.

On Aug. 8, Hobbs confessed to the related crimes during an interview.

Hobbs is facing two felony charges for Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession) and (2) Sexual Exploitation of Children (Distribution).

