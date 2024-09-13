Glynn County man sentenced for distributing child sexual abuse material

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Thomas Webster, of St. Simons Island, has been sentenced to 76 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing child sexual abuse material.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to a news release, court documents and testimony revealed that a CyberTip reported the distribution of child sexual abuse materials in Feb. 2021. The tip led to law enforcement identifying photos being shared from a Glynn County address through X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Glynn County Police Department and the FBI determined Webster ran the social media account.

During a search of his house, investigators found multiple electronic devices with more than 1,000 photos of child sexual abuse.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Webster was arrested after hu indictment in Oct. 2023 and pled guilty in Apr. 2024.

A judge also ordered Webster to pay penalties and restitution of $83,000. He will have to register as a sex offender and serve 15 years of supervised release.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.