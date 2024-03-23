Glynn County offers database of special needs residents for first responders

Brunswick, Ga. — The Glynn-Brunswick 911 Center is launching a database that it says will help better serve people with special needs.

Logan’s List would allow citizens to register themselves or members of the community who have a disability.

The registry would tell first responders how to best communicate with them.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Palatka launches program to help with missed utility bills

Logan’s Law was named after a Georgia teenager with autism.

You can register for the database for free.

Find the form here or email 911admin@glynncounty-ga.gov.

Read: Rescue effort hits snags while governor promises more migrant flights for Haitians fleeing to FL

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.