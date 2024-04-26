Glynn County officials: Fuel leak from train derailment in Brunswick, traffic backups expected

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — On Friday afternoon the Glynn County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency said traffic is closed from Norwich to 4th St. because of a train incident.

The train locomotive derailment happened Friday at Ninth and Newcastle in Brunswick. While no injuries were reported a diesel fuel leak had been confirmed. Fire rescue is on the scene.

Officials are asking drivers to find an alternative route if possible as roads are expected to remain closed for several hours.

