Glynn County police arrest man in connection to Oct. 12 murder

Sheldon Wright, of Savannah, has been arrested in connection to a Friday murder, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

Around 8:23 p.m., patrol officers responded to a shooting near Ninth Street and Pine Street. They found 35-year-old Bobby Harris in the road. Harris had been shot.

He later died after being transported to the hospital.

During the murder investigation, a search warrant for a hotel room was executed. Police found “pertinent evidence” in the room.

Wright was arrested and charged with Felony Murder, Malice Murder, and Intent to Distribute Cocaine.

According to police, more arrests are anticipated.

If you know anything, contact the authorities.

