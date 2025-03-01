Glynn County police catch stabbing suspect using thermal-detection drones

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. — A man suspected of stabbing a person at a Glynn County home Thursday night was arrested with the help of police drones.

The Glynn County Police Department said they were first alerted about the stabbing just before midnight when a victim was taken to the Southeast Georgia Health System.

Officers believed that 25-year-old Juan Gabriel Gutierrez Diaz stabbed the victim at a home on Yorktown Drive.

After the crime, however, the suspect had run away from the scene.

The Department says it narrowed down Gutierrez-Diaz’s location by pinging his phone. Then, detectives deployed a thermal-imaging drone to narrow it down further.

With the technology, they were able to detect the heat signatures of Gutierrez-Diaz and another person hiding in the woods near Spur 25 and Walker Road.

After taking the two into custody, officials said Gutierrez-Diaz admitted to getting into an altercation before stabbing the victim.

He faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault. The second person was released without charges.

Officials say the victim is expected to fully recover.

