Glynn County Police launch manhunt for suspected armed shooter on the run

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — In response to a shooting incident on Burroughs Avenue in Glynn County, the Glynn County Police Department (GCPD) has initiated a manhunt for the suspected shooter, identified as Jody Daniel Cobb, a 34-year-old male.

The incident occurred on Sunday, December 10th, at around 4:08 pm, when GCPD received a distress call reporting a shooting at a residence. After the incident, hospital security alerted Glynn County Dispatch after a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Upon arrival at the scene, GCPD Patrol Officers gathered an initial statement from the victim, revealing that the shooting transpired during a verbal altercation over marijuana.

The victim reported that Cobb, the alleged shooter, brandished a handgun and fired at him before fleeing the scene. The wounded individual was transported to UF Shands in Jacksonville, Florida, for further medical treatment.

GCPD Investigators identified Jody Cobb as the prime suspect in the case. Despite efforts to locate him, an attempt to find Cobb proved unsuccessful.

A “Be on the lookout” alert has been issued to area law enforcement agencies for Cobb, who is now wanted on warrants for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Authorities caution that Cobb is considered armed and dangerous, and the public is urged to avoid any contact with him.

Individuals with information regarding Jody Cobb’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Glynn County Police Department. For those who prefer to remain anonymous, Silent Witness can be reached at (912) 264-1333.

