Glynn County School Board cracking down on vaping after purchasing 128 vape detectors

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Board of Education unanimously approved the purchase of 128 vape detectors for Brunswick High School and Glynn Academy on Tuesday.

School officials said the sensors will detect vape, marijuana, and cigarette smoke. These detectors will be strategically placed in every restroom within the schools.

Officials said after testing these sensors, they would make a great safety addition to their smoke-free policies. One parent told Action News Jax Nicholas Brooks he is all for this if it keeps students focused on their academic performance.

“Just last year, Brunswick High School and Glynn Academy graduated with 90% of their students. Whatever they can do to minimize all of their mistakes that the kids are making at school,” Parent Deon Vial Sr. said.

Brunswick student Jett Burquo said he sees groups of students smoking in school bathrooms.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Sometimes there up to 30 to 40 kids in there. There will be 15 kids coming out of the stall. They were all passing around a vape or e-cigarette,” Burquo said.

According to the CDC, 2.1 million students currently use e-cigarettes. This includes 550,000 middle school students and 1.56 million high school students.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The total cost for this project is exactly $174,513.77. That includes installation and four years of licensing.

School officials said their goal is to increase awareness of vaping risks and to create a positive learning environment.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.