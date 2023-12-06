Glynn County Sheriff’s Office accepting toys for Sheriff Jump’s Toy Drive

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla — Glynn County Sheriff’s Office is accepting donations for Sheriff Jump’s Toy Drive.

There are 93 children at Safe Harbor, ages newborn to 18 years old, boys and girls.

Safe Harbor was established in 1991, and is a nationally recognized leader among nonprofit organizations dedicated to serving children, families, and individuals who have been abused, abandoned or neglected; who are homeless or have run away from home, and who are otherwise at risk or feel threatened.

Toys will be accepted through Wednesday, December 13. You can see all the programs Safe Harbor offers for children here.

Please deliver new, unwrapped toys to the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for the 93 children at Safe Harbor for Christmas

