Glynn County vehicle chase ends in arrest

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested following a car chase with authorities in Glynn and Brantley counties Thursday. The incident began when Glynn County police pulled over a Chevrolet Suburban on Norwich Street, a Glynn County PD news release states. The driver of the Suburban refused to exit the vehicle and drove off, the news release states.

Officers with Glynn County police and Brantley County Sheriff’s Office chased the vehicle, driven by Kenneth Vonhollen, to his parent’s home on GA 32, the news release states. Once he reached his parent’s home, Vonhollen got out of his vehicle and ran into nearby woods where he was arrested. Vonhollen faces multiple charges including fleeing an officer.

